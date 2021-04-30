According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is a wanted man around Europe.
A number of Champions League clubs in Europe’s top five league’s have enquired about the England U21 international, according to VI.
Premier League side Leicester City are considered to be seriously interested in the winger, who is valued at €20 million.
The 19-year-old has not yet become a starter for PSV Eindhoven and is said to be considering his options as he looks for more playing time.
Madueke has made 29 appearances for PSV this season, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists. He has a contract in Eindhoven until 2024.
Roger Schmidt was asked about Madueke in his press conference on Friday and said, “I have many options for those positions at the moment, but everyone knows that Noni is a top player with a lot of potential.
“This season he has taken a step. He scored a lot of goals and gave a lot of assists, after that he was injured for longer, and the last two weeks I didn’t find him top in practice. This week he was much better so I look forward to him showing his worth in the coming weeks. And we are convinced that he can take the next step. Whether he can be a starting player next season? Hell yes.”