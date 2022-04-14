PSV Eindhoven’s Europa Conference League dream is over after a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in the Philips Stadion.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV were looking to build on their 0-0 first leg draw in England last week and set up a semi-final against either Roma or Bodo/Glimt. With Noni Madueke and Olivier Boscagli out, Erick Gutierrez and Mauro Junior came into the starting eleven.
The game was even from the start with Kasper Schmeichel denying Mario Gotze with an excellent save before Harvey Barnes put a great chance wide at the other end.
In the 27th minute, PSV had the lead with Youri Tielemans giving the ball away and that led to Gotze setting up Eran Zahavi to find the net with a fine finish from a tight angle.
Jordan Teze made an excellent goalline clearance before the break, while James Maddison fired over the bar as Leicester City dominated in search of an equaliser.
In the second half, PSV looked to defend their lead and invited pressure from the visitors. Substitute Patson Daka missed a great chance to equalise.
PSV dug deep and in the 74th minute it should have been 2-0 when Joey Veerman set up Ibrahim Sangare, but the Ivorian scuffed his finish over the bar.
Leicester City punished that miss three minutes later as Maddison firing in a cutback from substitute Ayoze Perez. From that point it was all Leicester City who looked fitter and fresher as they poured forward.
In the 88th minute, Leicester City took the win with Yvon Mvogo saving from Daka but he could not prevent Ricardo Pereira from netting the rebound.
A disappointing evening for PSV and their European hopes are over for the season. A year that started in the Champions League qualifiers ends in the Conference League quarter-finals. They must now pick themselves up for the clash with Ajax in the KNVB Cup on Sunday.