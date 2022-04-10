According to Voetbal International, Joel Piroe may be able to swap Swansea City for the Premier League in the summer.
The 22-year-old made the move from PSV Eindhoven to Swansea City last summer and he has had an excellent campaign for the Championship club. The striker has 20 goals in all competitions.
This form has not gone unnoticed with Voetbal International reporting that Leicester City are seriously following Piroe’s development ahead of a move in the summer.
Piroe has a deal with Swansea City until 2024, meaning the club can ask for a nice transfer fee for the young Dutchman. PSV would be entitled to a cut of the fee after agreeing on a resale percentage in the transfer deal last summer.