According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Leicester City has made a bid to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea City.
The striker has been in excellent form for Swansea City over the last two years but is coming into the final year of his contract.
A departure from Swansea is expected and Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that Leicester City have made an offer for the 24-year-old.
However, other clubs from England and Serie A side Salernitana are also interested in the former PSV Eindhoven forward.
Piroe, who has scored 44 times in 92 appearances for Swansea, is reportedly open to a new step in his career.