According to Fabrizio Romano and De Telegraaf, Leicester City are entering into talks with Ajax to sign Steven Bergwijn.
According to Romano, Leicester City approached Ajax in the past few days to discuss Bergwijn ahead of placing an opening bid.
De Telegraaf reports that the Premier League side is willing to spend €20 million on the 26-year-old but Ajax is looking for more. They add that Ajax have already rejected a €15 million bid from Atalanta United.
Bergwijn has been left out of the Ajax squad heading to Greece for the first leg of their Europa League qualifier against Panathinaikos on Thursday.