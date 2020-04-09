According to reports in Turkey, Jeremain Lens wants to depart Besiktas this summer for a move back to the Netherlands.
The winger was heavily linked with a move to Feyenoord in January but decided to remain in Turkey.
However, Fanatik is now reporting that Lens wants to leave Besiktas this summer and has set his sights on moving back to the Eredivisie. The 32-year-old is already back in the Netherlands due to the coronavirus and wants to make his return permanent.
Lens played for AZ Alkmaar, NEC Nijmegen and PSV Eindhoven before leaving in 2013 for spells with Dynamo Kiev, Sunderland and Fenerbahce, before joining Besiktas in 2018.
The attacker has made sixteen league appearances this season, scoring once. He has a contract in Istanbul until 2022 but it is likely that Besiktas will cooperate with a transfer.