Lex Immers has announced his decision to retire from football at the age of 35.
The midfielder still had a contract with NAC Breda until 2022 but he has now decided to hang up his boots.
In a statement, Immers looked back at his career, “I played in Europe with ADO Den Haag, played amazing matches in Europe with Feyenoord. I was allowed to play football in England, played European games with Club Brugge. I enjoyed a wonderful life every day, but now is the time to pay more attention to my family and my social career. My family and relatives have always given me all the support and strength to achieve this.”
Immers started his career with ADO Den Haag before spells with Feyenoord, Cardiff City, Club Brugge, ADO Den Haag again and then finally NAC Breda.