According to The Athletic, Besiktas are interested in naming Pepijn Lijnders as their new head coach.
The assistant coach of Liverpool will leave the English club in the summer along with Jurgen Klopp and he is hoping to become a head coach.
In the past few months, Lijnders has been linked with Ajax but the Dutchman also has other offers, according to The Athletic. They state that Besiktas are circling Lijnders as they look for a new coach.
The Turkish side have had a disappointing campaign and they see Lijnders as a strong candidate to lead their revival.
Lijnders is said to be weighing up his options ahead of a big decision this summer.