According to Canal +, Lille has agreed to sell Sven Botman to an unnamed major club in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Botman has excelled for Lille ever since he made the move to France from Ajax in the summer.
According to Canal +, Lille has agreed to sell Botman in the summer for €40-45 million to an unnamed major European club, believed to be from England. The most likely destination appears to be Liverpool, who were heavily linked with Botman in January.
It would be a major profit for Lille, who signed the 21-year-old Dutchman for only €8 million.