According to Voetbal International, Chuba Akpom could depart Ajax in the coming days with several clubs showing interest.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Akpom only joined Ajax in the summer from Middlesbrough but he has not been able to establish himself as a starter. He has a reputation as a super-sub though and has scored nine times in 20 appearances.
Voetbal International is reporting that a number of clubs are showing interest in the striker, including Lille OSC and Crystal Palace. Lille have had a loan deal rejected but will negotiate.
Other clubs from the Bundesliga and Premier League are also circling and Akpom is open to leaving as he doesn’t want to be a substitute in the second half of the campaign.
However, it remains to be seen whether Ajax will accept any offers, having already let Georges Mikautadze depart this month. The arrival of Julian Rijkhoff from Borussia Dortmund, could change this though.