According to France Football, Lille have not agreed a deal with any club for Dutch centre-back Sven Botman.
Earlier this month, it was reported in France that Lille had accepted a €45 million deal from a major European club for Botman, who joined the Ligue 1 leaders from Ajax last summer.
However, this claim has been dismissed as just nonsense by the player’s agent. France Football is now reporting that Lille’s president Olivier Létang has denied the rumours as well.
Liverpool and Inter Milan have been linked, while France Football has added that Tottenham Hotspur is also showing interest in the 21-year-old. Claims that Tottenham had agreed on a deal with the player and his representatives have been dismissed though.
For now, Botman is remaining at Lille and he has a contract with the club until 2025.