Bryan Linssen netted a hattrick as Feyenoord ended the year with a 2-0 victory over Heeerenveen in De Kuip.
Goals have been a big issue for Feyenoord recently and they were without Nicolai Jorgensen for the visit of Heerenveen. However, Steven Berghuis returned.
Heerenveen sat deep and Feyenoord created a number of chances, but a goal eluded them in the first-half. Luciano Narsingh hit the woodwork twice, while Berghuis put a header wide with the goal gaping.
In the 48th minute, Bryan Linssen opened the scoring with only his second goal of the campaign. The forward has struggled for goals since he joined Feyenoord, but on the hour, Linssen made it 2-0 with a close range finish.
Linssen then completed his hattrick in the last minute, heading in a corner to seal a great evening for the forward.
The victory means Feyenoord are third going into the new year, while Heerenveen are 8th.