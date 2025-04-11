A 92nd minute winner from Bryan Linssen ensured NEC Nijmegen defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-1.
NEC went into the game just above the bottom three and desperate for a win. The first half was a poor affair with neither side really coming close to opening the scoring.
Early in the second half, Kodai Sano put NEC Nijmegen ahead with a wonderful strike. However, Mohamed Ihattaren crossed for Michiel Kramer to head in an equaliser with 15 minutes left.
It seemed the game was heading for a draw but Linssen popped up in the 92nd minute to head NEC to victory.
NEC is now 10th and can still claim a European playoff spot, while RKC is 17th.