According to The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed a €40 million fee with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

According to the report, Gravenberch is set to travel to Liverpool on Friday to undergo his medical and sign a five-year deal.

It will end a short and disappointing spell with Bayern Munich for the midfielder, who has never been able to conquer a starting spot since joining from Ajax last summer.

The 21-year-old will now join Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Liverpool and will look to boost a midfield that has lost Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keïta, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

The move could boost Gravenberch’s chances of getting back into the Netherlands squad.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13531 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter