According to The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed a €40 million fee with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch.
According to the report, Gravenberch is set to travel to Liverpool on Friday to undergo his medical and sign a five-year deal.
It will end a short and disappointing spell with Bayern Munich for the midfielder, who has never been able to conquer a starting spot since joining from Ajax last summer.
The 21-year-old will now join Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Liverpool and will look to boost a midfield that has lost Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keïta, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.
The move could boost Gravenberch’s chances of getting back into the Netherlands squad.