According to Voetbal International, Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
The 22-year-old is one of the finest attackers in the Eredivisie and has been crucial for PSV Eindhoven this season with 10 goals and 11 assists in 28 appearances.
Gakpo is set to extend his deal with PSV Eindhoven in the coming days, but that does not mean he won’t depart the Phillips Stadion in the summer. According to VI, Gakpo has already held exploratory talks with both Manchester City and Liverpool.
Bayern Munich is also showing interest in the Dutch international, who may break PSV Eindhoven’s transfer record. Hirving Lozano currently holds the record having joined Napoli from PSV for €40 million.