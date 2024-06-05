According to Algemeen Dagblad, several Premier League sides are interested in signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.
After a strong season with Feyenoord, several clubs from around Europe have an interest in Geertruida such as RB Leipzig, who tried to sign him last summer.
AD adds that several sides from England are also interested including Liverpool, who are now managed by Arne Slot.
Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also named as possible destinations for the 23-year-old.
Geertruida is coming into the final year of his contract with Feyenoord and a transfer is set to be completed after the European Championships.