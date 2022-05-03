Virgil van Dijk will play in the Champions League final after Liverpool saw off Villarreal 3-2 on Tuesday evening to progress 5-2 on aggregate.
Looking to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, Villarreal were without Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma, who was injured. For Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk took his place in the centre of defence.
After only three minutes, Villarreal breathed life into the tie as Boulaye Dia got ahead of Van Dijk to net the opener. Then four minutes before the break, Francis Coquelin levelled the tie with a second for the hosts.
The home side sensed an upset but Liverpool are relentless and three goals in the space of 12 second half minutes killed the game. Firstly, Fabinho hammered the ball low past Geronimo Rulli in the 62nd minute, before Luis Diaz quickly made it 2-2 on the night. In the 74th minute, a long ball set Sadio Mane in on goal and he rounded Rulli before netting.
Etienne Capoue was sent off for Villarreal before the end as Liverpool sealed their place in the final against either Manchester City or Real Madrid. Van Dijk played the full ninety minutes.