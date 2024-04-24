According to various reports, talks have begun between Feyenoord and Liverpool over head coach Arne Slot.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Voetbal International is reporting that Feyenoord confirmed contact with Liverpool began on Tuesday evening. The Premier League side see Slot as the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp.
The reliable 1908nl added on X that Liverpool have had an opening bid of €8 million rejected by Feyenoord, who are looking for closer to €15 million.
They add that the expectation is that the two clubs will come to an agreement as Slot is hoping to take on the Liverpool role. It seems a matter of days before a deal is struck.