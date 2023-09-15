Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp understands why Ryan Gravenberch decided to train with his new teammates instead of joining up with the U21 Netherlands squad.
Gravenberch sealed a deadline-day move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool but was meant to join up with the Netherlands U21 squad for their Euro qualifiers with North Macedonia and Moldova.
The midfielder turned down the call-up, earning himself criticism from U21 boss Michael Reiziger and Oranje boss Ronald Koeman.
However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his new signing, telling the media on Friday, “I understand that the KNVB was not happy. But the boy wants nothing more than to play football. He used the international break to sort out his affairs. Normally this has to be done very quickly. He trained and got everything in order. From now on we will play a match every three days, so that is an advantage.”
Gravenberch could make his Liverpool debut against Wolves on Saturday.