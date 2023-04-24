Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Cody Gakpo for his performances for Liverpool since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in January.
Speaking to the club website, Klopp said, “Cody is 23 years old and was already captain of PSV. Then I realized, this is really a super smart boy. He is open and a real team player. And also a very good footballer.”
Klopp was drawn to Gakpo’s versatility, “He can play in the center, from the flank, on the right, anywhere really. You can use Cody as a real nine, but also in a system with two strikers. He just creates his own position. Like Firmino, but in his own way.”
Klopp thinks the Dutch international is becoming a mainstay, “He is doing exceptionally well. We didn’t play well (when he joined), then it’s really difficult for a new player. It didn’t click with each other and he had to come into the team. But he just did. And now that it’s going to take off, people are seeing it too. It’s really pretty.”
Gakpo has five goals in fourteen Premier League games so far.