Liverpool has confirmed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
With Trent Alexander Arnold joining Real Madrid, Liverpool were looking for a new right wing-back to add to their squad.
Arne Slot has his man with Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong signing a five-year contract with the Premier League champions. Liverpool activated his €35 million release clause in his contract.
Frimpong began his career in the academy of Manchester City but had to make the move to Celtic for his big breakthrough. He then joined Bayer Leverkusen and helped them win the German Bundesliga in 2024.
The 24-year-old made his Netherlands debut in 2023 and has 12 caps so far for the national team.
Frimpong is the latest Dutchman to join Liverpool after Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.