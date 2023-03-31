According to a report in Portugal, Liverpool is interested in signing Dutch centre-back Jeremiah St Juste from Sporting club de Portugal.
St Juste is having a great campaign in Lisbon this season and he recently gained attention for his performance in the Europa League clash with Arsenal.
According to Record in Portugal, Liverpool are very happy with what they have seen from St Juste this season, and they have contacted his entourage. Liverpool want to know what the player’s future plans are ahead of a possible summer move.
The 26-year-old has a contract until 2026 and the transfer clause is reportedly set at €45 million. Sporting are determined to keep hold of the former Feyenoord and Mainz 05 defender.