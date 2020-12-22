According to reports in France, Liverpool have made contact with Lille over Dutch centre-back Sven Botman.
Liverpool are keen on signing a new centre-back in January with Virgil van Dijk out for months with a serious knee injury.
Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs has been linked, and now Lille’s Dutch defender Sven Botman is said to be a potential target.
According to Foot Mercato, and Get French Football News, Liverpool have made initial contact with Lille for Botman. No offer has been placed yet.
Botman left Ajax last summer for Lille and has since excelled for the Ligue 1 leaders.
Both Schuurs and Botman are very good defenders. Soon they will play for big clubs in Europe.