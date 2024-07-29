According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven has had a bid for Sepp van den Berg rejected by Liverpool.
The 22-year-old is one of PSV’s top targets this summer but the opening bid from the Eindhoven side has been swept aside by Liverpool.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV bid €10 million for the centre back but Liverpool wants closer to €20 million. PSV are reportedly prepared to get closer to €15 million.
Van den Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 and has since had loan spells with Preston North End, Schalke 04, and 1. FSV Mainz 05. He still has a contract until the summer of 2026.