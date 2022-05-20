According to Voetbal International, Liverpool has set their sights on PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.
The Ivorian cannot complain about a lack of interest with Newcastle United, Leicester City, and Aston Villa all linked with a move in the past few months. Now, Liverpool’s name has been added to the list.
According to Voetbal International, scouts from Liverpool visited PSV Eindhoven games in the last few weeks of the Eredivisie in order to watch Sangare in action.
Sangare has had a strong campaign for PSV and has a contract with the club until 2025. A clause in his contract means he can leave for €37.5 million this summer, but it is unclear whether any club is willing to pay this for the 24-year-old.