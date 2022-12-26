According to several reports, Liverpool will sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo in the coming days.
After an excellent World Cup with the Netherlands, it was expected that Gakpo would depart PSV, especially since there was plenty of interest in the summer.
According to Eindhoven Dagblad reporter Rik Elfrink, the attacker is on his way to Liverpool and the deal will be completed once the final details have been settled. Gakpo is expected to head for his medical in the coming days.
The Athletic are reporting that Liverpool will pay an initial £37 million with add-ons set to be included for the 23-year-old.
Gakpo has made 159 appearances for PSV, scoring 55 times and adding 50 assists. At the World Cup, the versatile winger netted three goals.