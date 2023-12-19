Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch has escaped a serious injury after coming off in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United.
Gravenberch limped off during the draw on Sunday and it was feared that the midfielder could be out injured ahead of a busy festive schedule.
Speaking to the Liverpool website, Lijnders confirmed that Gravenberch had a scan and the results where positive, ‘We thought something was really wrong when he left the field (….) But he had a scan and it showed that it was muscle pain caused by fatigue. That’s positive. Of course we have to be careful,”
Gravenberch has been impressive for the Reds since joining the club from Bayern Munich in the summer.