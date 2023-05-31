According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, Liverpool is seriously interested in signing Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.
Liverpool wants a centre-back this summer and Josko Gvardiol is high on their wishlist but RB Leipzig’s asking price is too high for the Premier League side.
According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, Liverpool have now turned their attention to Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg. The 22-year-old made 33 Bundesliga appearances this season and has impressed Jurgen Klopp.
The report adds that Wolfsburg wants at least €40 million to sell the Netherlands U21 international, who can play in the centre or on the left of defence.