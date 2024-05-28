According to The Athletic, Liverpool want a hefty fee to part with Dutch centre-back Sepp van den Berg.

The defender impressed on loan with German side Mainz 05 this season but they had no clause to make the move permanent.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have placed a £20 million asking price on the 22-year-old. They state that Ajax are amongst the clubs circling.

Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg are also interested but Van den Berg will get a chance to impress Arne Slot in pre-season. Slot is keen to see his development before a final decision is made on his future.




admin (14400 Posts)

