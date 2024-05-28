According to The Athletic, Liverpool want a hefty fee to part with Dutch centre-back Sepp van den Berg.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The defender impressed on loan with German side Mainz 05 this season but they had no clause to make the move permanent.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool have placed a £20 million asking price on the 22-year-old. They state that Ajax are amongst the clubs circling.
Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg are also interested but Van den Berg will get a chance to impress Arne Slot in pre-season. Slot is keen to see his development before a final decision is made on his future.