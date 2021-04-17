According to the Liverpool Echo, Georginio Wijnaldum is heading for the exit at Liverpool because the club do not want to match the midfielder’s wage demands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Liverpool’s negotiations with Wijnaldum are at an impasse with the club not willing to match the player’s wage demands. The Liverpool Echo is reporting that Liverpool are wary of making a “Mesut Ozil mistake” by offering the player a lengthy deal on big wages. Arsenal went to great lengths to sign Ozil to a new deal but when he fell out of favour the club was left paying his €400,000 a week wages.
Wijnaldum reportedly wants a four-year deal and a wage increase of more than €100,000 a week. However, Liverpool are not willing to budge on their current offer, which means a summer departure is now inevitable.