FC Copenhagen has signed Feyenoord full-back Marcos Lopez on a season-long loan deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Lopez joined Feyenoord from San Jose Earthquakes two years ago but has failed to nail down the starting left-back slot. Quilindschy Hartman kept the Peruvian out of the side.
Feyenoord has now allowed Lopez to depart for FC Copenhagen, who have agreed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.
Feyenoord has already signed Gijs Smal (FC Twente) and Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) as replacement left-backs this summer.