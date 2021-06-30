Outgoing Germany national team head coach Joachim Löw has ruled himself out of the running to replace Frank de Boer as Netherlands boss.
De Boer stepped down as Netherlands head coach on Tuesday after the last 16 exit to the Czech Republic in the European Championships, leaving the KNVB searching for a new head coach.
A foreign manager has been mentioned as a possibility, but it will not be Joachim Löw, who has no interest in taking on the position. According to Kicker, he said, “I am not interested in that at all now. And they have enough good trainers in the Netherlands.”
Löw has stepped down as Germany national team coach after also exiting the Euros in the last 16 and he is now set to take a break from football.