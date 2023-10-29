Hirving Lozano scored hattrick as PSV Eindhoven defeated Ajax 5-2 to maintain their perfect start to the Eredivisie campaign.
Both sides went into the game in contrasting form with PSV winning all nine Eredivisie games, while Ajax had went nine matches without a win in all competitions.
PSV were favourites for the clash but the first half went against the formbook as Ajax took the lead. Branco van den Boomen fired the visitors in front after ten minutes.
Brian Brobbey missed two big chances for Ajax before Lozano equalised in the 20th minute with a low strike past Diant Ramaj.
Brobbey made up for his earlier misses by putting Ajax back in front and they took that lead into the second half. Peter Bosz had seen enough and he brought on Ismail Saibari and Guus Til for Joey Veerman and Malik Tillman.
The changes in midfield helped change the game in PSV’s favour and Luuk de Jong quickly made it 2-2 on the rebound after Lozano’s strike hit the post. De Jong then turned provider to set up Saibari to make it 3-2.
PSV were roaring and a fourth quickly followed as Lozano rounded off a swift counter. The Mexican then completed his hat trick with twenty minutes to go after some poor defending from Anton Gaaei.
PSV could have added further goals before the end but the match ended 5-2 and that means Ajax are now rooted to the bottom of the table. PSV sits top wth 30 points from 30.
Now we can see what POOR MANAGEMENT has resulted in. Ajax became a SELLING CLUB while no longer producing QUALITY PLAYERS. THE CURRENT SQUAD IS TRASH. THE MIDFIELD AND DEFENSE ARE OF VERY POOR QUALITY. AJAX DESERVES TO GO DOWN TO THE SECOND DIVISION. WHEN YOU RENOUNCE YOUR PRINCIPLES, YOU MUST PAY THE PRICE. AS A COACH AJAX STYLE OF FOOTBALL HAS ALWAYS BEEN MY GUIDING LIGHT, BUT RIMUS MICHELS AND JOHAN CRUYFF MUST BE TURNING IN THEIR GRAVES.