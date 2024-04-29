According to The Athletic, PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano is in talks with MLS side San Diego.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
San Diego will play in the MLS from 2025 and they are beginning to assemble their squad now. The Athletic is reporting that Lozano is a major target.
San Diego apparently want to wrap up a deal by the time the Copa America starts in June although the move wouldn’t need to be made until next winter.
Lozano returned to PSV Eindhoven from Napoli in the summer but the winger hasn’t made the impression as expected. In 21 Eredivisie games, he has six goals.
PSV would be open to a departure and the deal has a reported fee of around €12 million. Which would be around the base amount they paid Napoli last year.