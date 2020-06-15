Dick Lukkien has rejected an approach from FC Twente and will remain as head coach of FC Emmen.
The Tukkers are on the lookout for a new head coach and recently approached Lukkien.
However, the 48-year-old only recently signed a new deal with FC Emmen and doesn’t want to leave. He told Voetbal International, “I have therefore indicated that I wanted to stay with Emmen.”
German trainer Alexander Zorniger also recently turned down FC Twente after being annoyed by director Jan Streuer stating that he preferred a Dutch coach. Ron Jans is also reportedly in the running.