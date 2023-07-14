Luton Town has confirmed the signing of Dutch winger Tahith Chong from Birmingham City.
The 23-year-old made 38 Championship appearances last season for Birmingham City, scoring four goals and adding five assists.
Luton Town has now brought Chong with them to the Premier League, paying a fee of €4.5 million.
The former Feyenoord and Manchester United attacker told the Luton Town website, “I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and gaining their trust. In the few hours I’m here, I already get the feeling that it really is a family club. I think that’s important because every club will have setbacks – it won’t always go well – but when you’re a family club you get through it together and it’s easier as a family.”