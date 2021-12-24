According to Mundo Deportivo, Luuk de Jong could be set to leave Barcelona and join Cadiz.
De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer on loan from Sevilla but the Catalan side are willing to terminate that deal early with the striker failing to impress.
According to Mundo Deportivo, there is an agreement between Barcelona, Sevilla, and Cadiz for the forward to join the latter on loan until the end of the season.
The only thing standing in the way of the move is a yes from De Jong, who may not be interested in joining Cadiz, who are currently 19th in La Liga.