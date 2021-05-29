Lyon have confirmed the appointment of Peter Bosz as their new head coach on a two-year deal.
Rudi Garcia left his position in charge of Lyon after they failed to reach the Champions League and the club have moved quickly to appoint Bosz as his successor.
The Dutchman left Bayer Leverkusen earlier this year and now signs a deal in France until the summer of 2023.
Bosz has brought some Dutchmen with him as Rob Maas, Hendrie Krüzen and Terry Peters are appointed to his coaching staff.
A major task for the former Borussia Dortmund and Ajax boss will be to replace Memphis Depay, who will leave Lyon this summer after his contract expired.