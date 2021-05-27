According to RMC, Peter Bosz is in talks to become the new head coach of Olympique Lyon.
Bosz has been out of work since leaving Bayer Leverkusen in March, but the former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss is on course for a new role.
According to RMC, Bosz is in talks with Lyon to become their new head coach after the French side were rejected by their number one target Christophe Galtier.
Lyon are looking for a new coach after Rudi Garcia left at the end of the campaign.