According to L’Equipe, Olympique Lyon is close to agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The French newspaper is reporting that Onana already has a personal agreement with Lyon, who are now hoping to seal the deal. In order to do that a fee needs to be agreed with Ajax.
The two sides are getting closer and closer to an agreement and it appears only a matter of time before the goalkeeper’s move to France is confirmed. Ajax initially wanted €10 million, while Lyon was only willing to offer five million. Talks are ongoing and a resolution is expected soon.
Onana is suspended until November, but that hasn’t stopped Lyon, who are coached by Peter Bosz, from making their move.