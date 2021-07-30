According to L’Equipe, Olympique Lyon is close to agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The French newspaper is reporting that Onana already has a personal agreement with Lyon, who are now hoping to seal the deal. In order to do that a fee needs to be agreed with Ajax.

The two sides are getting closer and closer to an agreement and it appears only a matter of time before the goalkeeper’s move to France is confirmed. Ajax initially wanted €10 million, while Lyon was only willing to offer five million. Talks are ongoing and a resolution is expected soon.

Onana is suspended until November, but that hasn’t stopped Lyon, who are coached by Peter Bosz, from making their move.




