A double from Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen saw Burnley defeat Swansea City 2-1 in the Championship on Monday.

The 20-year-old left-back is on loan at Burnley from Chelsea, where he still has a contract until 2024. He has been a regular for the Championship leaders this season and has impressed with a number of goals and assists.

On Monday, Maatsen was once again key for Burnley as he netted twice in the first half. He opened the scoring with a free-kick before he struck again from distance to make it 2-0.

Liam Cooper pulled one back for Swansea City, who had Joel Piroe in their line-up, but Burnley held on to take the three points.

Burnley are now six points clear at the top of the Championship while Maatsen has four goals and four assists.




