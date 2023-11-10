Michael Reiziger has named his Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers with Gibraltar and Sweden.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands have won their first four qualifiers so far and on the 16th of November, they will host Gibraltar. A tricky trip to Sweden then lies in wait four days later.
Reiziger has been able to name Ian Maatsen in his squad after he was left out of the main Netherlands squad. Rav van den Berg and Emmanuel Emegha also return.
There is no place for Ryan Gravenberch as expected, while Tyrese Asante (ADO Den Haag), Fedde de Jong (SC Cambuur) and Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) also miss out.