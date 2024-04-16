Ian Maatsen scored his first Champions League goal as Borussia Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 to reach the semi-finals.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Atletico Madrid were leading 2-1 from the first leg but had to do again with the injured Memphis Depay. Donyell Malen was out for Dortmund but Ian Maatsen began at left-back.
Atletico missed a huge chance early through Alvaro Morata before Julian Brandt fired the hosts ahead in the 34th minute. Three minutes later, Maatsen burst into the box and fired a low strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.
Atletico thought back in the second half with an own goal by Mats Hummels and an Angel Correa strike made it 2-2 before the 64th minute.
However, Dortmund were not to be beaten and a header from Niclas Fullkrug made it 3-2 before Marcel Sabitzer sealed their spot in the final four.
Dortmund will now face PSG in the semi-finals.