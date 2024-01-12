Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea.
The left-back has been linked with a move to Dortmund for weeks with negotiations centred around whether there would be a clause to make it permanent.
However, Dortmund announced on Friday that Maatsen had joined on a straight loan from Chelsea with no options included.
Speaking to the club website, Maatsen said, “Borussia Dortmund worked hard to sign me. I have been following Dortmund and the fans for a long time. I am very happy that the transfer has now been completed and promise that I will give everything for the success of the team.”
The 21-year-old wing-back has made 15 appearances for Chelsea this season but now becomes a teammate of Donyell Malen in Germany.