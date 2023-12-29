According to 1908.nl, Borussia Dortmund is interested in signing Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.
Maatsen may have started Chelsea’s clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday but that was a rare outing for the Netherlands U21 international.
Chelsea are willing to part with the left-back and 1908.nl are reporting that a deal with Borussia Dortmund is heading in the right direction. Maatsen is also close to agreeing personal terms with the Bundesliga side.
Given Borussia Dortmund’s financial situation, Maatsen may join on an initial loan until the end of the season with a clause to make it permanent included.