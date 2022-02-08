PSV Eindhoven are safely into the KNVB Cup semi-finals after a 4-0 victory over NAC Breda.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Roger Schmidt made changes to the side that lost to AZ Alkmaar at the weekend with Joel Drommel remaining in goal, while Eran Zahavi and Noni Madueke were back up front.
Madueke made a big impression in the first half and the English winger nodded PSV in front after only eight minutes.
Mario Gotze fired PSV 2-0 up on the half-hour mark before the German midfielder made it 3-0 following good work from Madueke.
After a fine half, Madueke was replaced at half time with PSV also bringing on Yorbe Vertessen and Joey Veerman after an hour. The fourth goal eventually came in the 80th minute through a fantastic strike by Cody Gakpo.
PSV then handed a debut to young talented winger Johan Bakayoko