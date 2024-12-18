Hedwiges Maduro is no longer head coach of Almere City after a tough start to the campaign.
The 39-year-old became head coach in the summer but the club has had a tough start to the campaign, winning only once. They currently sit bottom of the table.
At the weekend, Almere City lost 3-0 at Ajax and that has been the final straw for the club’s board who have sacked Maduro.
Almere City play against Heerenveen this weekend and assistant coaches Anoush Dastgir and Foeke Booy will take charge of the clash.