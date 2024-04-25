PSV Eindhoven defeated Heerenveen 8-0 in Friesland and now must wait to see if they have secured the Eredivisie title.
PSV Eindhoven went into the game knowing a win would secure them the title, should Feyenoord fail to win away in Deventer against Go Ahead Eagles later on Thursday.
PSV wasted no time and found themselves 3-0 up within the first eleven minutes. Guus Til got the first before Malik Tillman got a swift double. The second saw the midfielder squeeze the ball in from a tight angle despite being sat down.
Til made it 4-0 before Joey Veerman steered in a fifth with a low strike from the edge of the box. That was PSV’s 100th league goal of the campaign.
Heerenveen had a goal disallowed early in the second half before Johan Bakayoko made it 6-0 with an excellent strike into the top corner.
Luuk de Jong got the seventh and Patrick van Aanholt the 8th as PSV coasted to a simple victory.
They now wait to see what happens with Feyenoord but it is now almost certain that PSV will lift the Eredivisie title.