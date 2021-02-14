Mimoun Mahi netted twice as Utrecht booked a 3-1 victory over VVV-Venlo.
Utrecht were the better team in the first half and they had the perfect opportunity to take the lead when Danny Post was penalised for handball. However, Adam Maher saw his penalty saved by Thorsten Kirschbaum.
Mimoun Mahi came off the bench ten minutes into the second half, and the forward broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a header at the back post.
Bart Ramselaar then doubled the lead in the 85th minute with a low strike into the bottom corner.
In the last minute, VVV were awarded a penalty when Georgios Giakoumakis was brought down off the ball. The Greek striker netted his 22nd goal of the season from the spot.
There was to be no late comeback as Ramselaar set up Mahi to make it 3-1 just before full-time.
Utrecht are seventh in the table, while VVV-Venlo are 14th.