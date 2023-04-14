Roy Makaay believes Borussia Dortmund would be the perfect next step for Orkun Kokcu when he departs Feyenoord.
The Turkish midfielder has been in excellent form this season for the Eredivisie leaders and he has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe.
Speaking to Rijnmond Sport, Makaay tipped Kokcu to head for the Bundesliga, “I would not immediately go to the absolute top. Dortmund is the absolute top in Germany, maybe not in Europe. I think Dortmund and the German league is a good stepping stone for Kökcü.
“Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham….I think he’s a good fit there.”
Kokcu is expected to depart Feyenoord in the summer but the Rotterdam side are expecting €40-45 million to part with their captain.